Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.71 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Empower has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $2,120.56 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empower has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00442127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.01309833 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,427.67 or 0.31228291 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.44928913 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.