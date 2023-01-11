Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

