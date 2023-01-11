Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

