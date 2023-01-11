Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 174,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $667.55 million, a PE ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

