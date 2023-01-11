Enjin Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.06 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $283.06 million and $17.35 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003473 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00441805 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.01301087 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.82 or 0.31205566 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
