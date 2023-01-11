Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lowered by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.16. 148,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

