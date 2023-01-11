Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

