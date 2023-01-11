Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $4.20. Erasca shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 13,106 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bihua Chen bought 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,286,099. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,286,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Erasca Trading Up 12.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

