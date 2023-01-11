Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $133,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 59,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,172,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.