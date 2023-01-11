Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Shares Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
