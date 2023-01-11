Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.65. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 4,559 shares.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.12.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
