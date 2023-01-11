Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.65. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 4,559 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.