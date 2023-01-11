Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 12.6 %

GMBLP stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

