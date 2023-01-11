Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

