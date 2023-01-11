Euro Coin Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00006137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $1.63 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 119.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00442479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.01136758 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.83 or 0.31253161 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,324,520 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

