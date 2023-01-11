European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
European Assets Trust Price Performance
LON EAT opened at GBX 96 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.66 million and a PE ratio of 325.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.67).
About European Assets Trust
