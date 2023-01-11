European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

LON EAT opened at GBX 96 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.66 million and a PE ratio of 325.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.67).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

