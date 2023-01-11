Everdome (DOME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $51.54 million and $4.56 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

