EVgo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,173 call options.

EVgo Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,615. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

