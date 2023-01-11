EVgo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,173 call options.
Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,615. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
