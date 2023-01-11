Evmos (EVMOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $122.95 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00442127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.01309833 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,427.67 or 0.31228291 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.