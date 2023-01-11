Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

