Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

