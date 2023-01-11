Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Up 1.9%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.55. 29,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 30,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

