Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.10

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 28.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 700,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

