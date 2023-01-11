Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

