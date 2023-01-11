Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ITT by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

