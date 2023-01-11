Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 14,515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.