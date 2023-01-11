Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.