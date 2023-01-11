Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.