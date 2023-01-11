Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

