Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 32 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

