Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 88 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after buying an additional 254,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

