Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,855,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 112,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GVI opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

