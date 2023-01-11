Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PII opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

