FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.11

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.11 and traded as high as $32.18. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 70,370 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FARO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $615.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Featured Articles
