FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.11

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.11 and traded as high as $32.18. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 70,370 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $615.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

