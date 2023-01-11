FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

NYSE FDX traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $260.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.