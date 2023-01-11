Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to £128

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £114 ($138.89) to £128 ($155.95) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.35) to GBX 9,630 ($117.32) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($160.82) to £125 ($152.29) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. 73,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $176.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

