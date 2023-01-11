Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 83.1% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $154.72 million and $137.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 83.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00071780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

