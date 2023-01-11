Fetch.ai Price Up 61.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $146.25 million and approximately $131.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00081999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

