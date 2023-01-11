FidoMeta Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00442621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.01298370 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.10 or 0.31262488 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.