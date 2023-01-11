Financial Analysis: Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) versus Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -321.58% -40.78% -37.55% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $1.42 million 20.63 -$6.18 million ($0.80) -4.66 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 20.68 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutriband.

Volatility & Risk

Nutriband has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Biomedical Technologies beats Nutriband on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. It also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. Nutriband Inc. has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

