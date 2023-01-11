First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.89

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.89 and traded as high as $36.06. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 18,664 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $294.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.