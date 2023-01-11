First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.86. 17,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,300. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

