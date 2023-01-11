First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $295,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 385,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

