First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 56.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in First Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

THFF opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.60. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231 over the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

