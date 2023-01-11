First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in FedEx were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $260.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FedEx

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.



