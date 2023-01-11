First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CarMax were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

