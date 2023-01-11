First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,565,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 84.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

