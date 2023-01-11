First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14,399.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14,399.00 and last traded at $14,244.99, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13,305.00.

First National of Nebraska Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13,706.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13,799.79.

About First National of Nebraska



First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

