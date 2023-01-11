First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

