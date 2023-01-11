First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

