Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $190.93.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 127,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

